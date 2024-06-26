Expand / Collapse search

Roanoke 15-year-old earns college master’s degree

Published  June 26, 2024 11:31am CDT
Denton County
A 15-year-old who recently graduated from Arizona State University is being recognized by her hometown of Roanoke. She has a list of incredible accomplishments.

ROANOKE, Texas - The city of Roanoke is honoring one of its own for her incredible accomplishments at a young age.

Alena McQuarter recently received her master’s degree in biology from Arizona State University.

The 15-year-old also launched the Brown STEM Girl Foundation, which has provided over $100,000 in scholarships worldwide.

McQuarter will begin pursuing a PhD in integrated biomedical sciences this fall at Loma Linda University in California. 

She also plans to get her doctorate in medicine.

Roanoke is located in Denton County, about 25 miles north of Fort Worth.