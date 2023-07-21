Road rage shooting on Hwy. 75 leaves 1 injured

Dallas police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened Friday morning on Highway 75.

According to early reports, it happened around 5:30 a.m. on northbound 75 near Spring Valley Road, which is near the Dallas and Richardson border.

Police have not yet released details about the shooting and the resulting crash. It’s not yet clear if a suspect is in custody.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The busy highway was closed for several hours because of the police investigation. It has since reopened.