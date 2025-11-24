Road rage leads to shooting outside Burleson Whataburger

The Brief A road rage incident escalated into a shooting in a Burleson Whataburger parking lot on Sunday evening. One driver shot the other driver in the stomach, then drove to an adjacent parking lot to call 911. The victim has already been released from the hospital. No arrest has been made yet. Police said they are forwarding evidence to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are warranted.



Burleson police believe road rage led to a shooting in a Whataburger parking lot.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday near the fast-food restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard.

Two drivers reportedly pulled into the parking lot after a tense traffic interaction. The confrontation then escalated, and one driver pulled out a gun.

"One individual pulled a gun and shot the other person in the stomach. The person that pulled the trigger got back into their vehicle and moved to an adjacent parking lot and contacted 911 and waited for officers to arrive on scene," said Colin Gregory, a spokesman for the Burleson Police Department.

Police said the shooter had two small children as passengers.

The man who was shot went inside the restaurant to get help. He was taken to the hospital and released on Monday afternoon.

What's next:

Police have not made an arrest. They said they will forward all of their evidence to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for a determination of whether charges are warranted.

That evidence likely includes things like security video and witness statements, as well as details about what exactly led up to the shooting.

"I think the best thing we can do is try to put together a timetable and understand what the incident was, why it occurred. Then whether or not that person was justified, that will be determined by the district attorney’s office," Gregory said.

What they're saying:

Gregory also reminded people that no matter how mad you are at another driver, no incident should end in violence.

"We are always going to ask people whenever you get into a high-stress situation, take time and move away. Distance yourself from the situation. Take time to breathe, and if someone is being the aggressor against you, contact 911," he said.