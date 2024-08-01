Road rage leads to multi-car pileup in Arlington

article

Arlington police are investigating a road rage crash that caused two vehicles to flip on Interstate 20.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

Police said there was some sort of road rage incident between two vehicles, and one tried to break check the other.

That forced the vehicles behind them to stop suddenly, and several swerved to try to avoid hitting one another.

Five vehicles ultimately crashed. One pickup truck rolled on its side, and an SUV overturned.

Featured article

Fortunately, the two people who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two vehicles that caused the crash didn’t stop. They are still looking for those drivers.

Anyone with video or information about them is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.