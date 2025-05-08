Ride share driver killed in North Richland Hills by 'highly intoxicated' passenger, police say

article

The Brief A rideshare driver from Hurst was killed in a shooting in North Richland Hills just after midnight on Wednesday, according to police. The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Tahirou Diallo. Police say they found a firearm next to the "highly intoxicated" suspect at the scene.



The North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after midnight on Wednesday in the 8000 block of Mickey Street.

Police were called to the area at 12:01 a.m. for reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Rideshare driver dies in shooting

What we know:

When they arrived, they found two men near an SUV that was parked in the roadway. One was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The other was "highly intoxicated," police say.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, 33-year-old Tahirou Diallo, of Hurst, was a rideshare driver, and the suspect was a passenger.

Police say they found a gun next to the suspect when they arrived.

Investigators say the two men did not know each other before the encounter and this was an isolated incident. They say no other suspects are being sought at this time.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name, official charges and bond information were not released. Officials say the information will be released once the suspect appears before a judge.

Details about the events leading to the shooting have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the North Richland Hills Police Department at (817) 281-1000.