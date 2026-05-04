Richland Hills police arrest armed arson suspect after standoff at fire damaged home

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The Brief Police arrested an armed man Monday following a brief standoff at a Richland Hills home that had been restricted after a recent fire. The suspect faces multiple charges and is currently being investigated for his involvement in an arson case at the same residence. Officials expect to release the man's identity once he has been formally charged by a judge.



A man was taken into custody on Monday after a brief standoff with police.

Richland Hills police were responding to a reported trespassing incident at a residence that was already under investigation for a recent fire, according to Richland Hills police.

Suspect confronted in Richland Hills

What we know:

The Richland Hills Police Department were called around 4:34 p.m. to the 2800 block of Dogwood Park Drive after receiving a report of a man inside a home where access had been restricted following a fire on May 2, police said.

Additional information indicated the suspect was armed and had pointed a firearm out of a window.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: SKY4

Richland Hills police, along with assistance by the Haltom City Police Department, established a perimeter and began negotiating with the suspect.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: SKY4

After a short standoff, the man exited the residence and was taken into custody after officers deployed a less-lethal device, according to police.

The suspect was treated and cleared by paramedics before being transported to the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills.

Arson investigation and pending charges

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the man is also a suspect in the ongoing arson investigation related to the May 2 fire at the same location. He faces multiple pending charges, including criminal trespass, deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the fire investigation.

Police updates

What's next:

Police have not released the suspect’s name, saying it will be made public after he is formally charged by a judge.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richland Hills police detectives at 817-616-3796 or via email at CID@richlandhills.com.