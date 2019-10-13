Richland Hills police arrest 27-year-old man for murder of 73-year-old ‘roommate’

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge after police say he killed his 73-year-old roommate.

Richland Hills police began investigating this case after getting a call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check of an elderly woman in the 2800 block of Matthews Drive.

A neighbor called police and said she wasn’t answering her door, and her dog was dead on the front porch.

Responding officers used a neighbor’s key to go into the home, and they found 73-year-old Paula Kennemer dead inside.

She had signs of injuries, and police ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators identified Stephan Tufts as a suspect in her murder, and said he is a “known roommate” of Kennemer. Police did not release any other details on how the two may be connected.

Tufts was taken into custody Sunday morning, and charged with murder.