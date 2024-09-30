Expand / Collapse search

Richland High School placed on lockdown after 'hoax' threat

Published  September 30, 2024 2:33pm CDT
North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School in Birdville ISD went into lockdown on Monday afternoon following a 911 call reporting a weapon on campus.

North Richland Hills police searched the campus and determined the call was a hoax and there was no threat to the campus.

The lockdown was lifted before 2:30 p.m.

The campus will remain in "hold" until all classrooms are released, according to the district.

Several schools across the country have seen false threats reported in recent weeks.

Police: Fake school threats have real consequences

Police across North Texas are seeing a rise in school threats. It's causing problems at several schools and even prompted one local school district to close for the day. Officer Jimmy Pollozani from the Fort Worth Police Department explains that fake threats can lead to serious consequences for those responsible.

"Individuals making threats against others or the school will face discipline according to District policy and could also face criminal charges. As a reminder, making a threat against a school, whether real or a hoax, is a serious crime," said Birdville ISD in a statement.

Police say the incident will be fully investigated.