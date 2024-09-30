Richland High School placed on lockdown after 'hoax' threat

article

Richland High School in Birdville ISD went into lockdown on Monday afternoon following a 911 call reporting a weapon on campus.

North Richland Hills police searched the campus and determined the call was a hoax and there was no threat to the campus.

The lockdown was lifted before 2:30 p.m.

The campus will remain in "hold" until all classrooms are released, according to the district.

Several schools across the country have seen false threats reported in recent weeks.

"Individuals making threats against others or the school will face discipline according to District policy and could also face criminal charges. As a reminder, making a threat against a school, whether real or a hoax, is a serious crime," said Birdville ISD in a statement.

Police say the incident will be fully investigated.