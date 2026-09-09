Richardson SWAT standoff ends with drug suspect’s arrest

The Brief A drug suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers following an overnight standoff in a Richardson neighborhood. The incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday with a brief pursuit. It ended around 1 p.m. after the suspect barricaded himself inside a shed on West Shore Place. The suspect's name and mugshot have not yet been released by Richardson police.



Richardson police arrested a drug suspect after SWAT standoff overnight.

The man had barricaded himself in a shed behind a home in the quiet neighborhood.

What we know:

The standoff started around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after officers with the Richardson Police Department tried to pull over a suspect wanted in a narcotics investigation.

They said 45-year-old Clayton Stotts refused to stop and there was a brief chase.

Clayton Stotts

Stotts eventually stopped and ran into the backyard of a home in the 100 block of West Shore Place.

The man barricaded himself inside a shed and was taken into custody by SWAT officers around 1 a.m.

He’s now facing charges for both evading arrest and the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said they found narcotics on him and in his vehicle.

What they're saying:

Video shared by FOX 4 viewer Sandy Romo showed more than a dozen police vehicles rushing into the quiet Richardson cul-de-sac street.

Romo runs a wildlife rescue and was up caring for injured and orphaned squirrels.

"I do midnight feedings and the kids actually alerted me to hearing a bunch of sirens outside and told us that there was a car speeding really fast with police chasing them in front of our house. So, by the time I got outside to look, more police cars were following, and then it just proceeded and seemed never ending," she said.

She is so thankful for the police response that she delivered one of her catering businesses signature cheesecakes to the department on Wednesday afternoon.

What's next:

Richardson police said their investigation is ongoing.