Richardson suspect injured in police shooting now facing charges

The Brief A 38-year-old suspect faces attempted murder charges after firing at officers following an aggravated robbery at a Richardson AT&T store. No officers or bystanders were injured during the exchange of gunfire, which took place in front of a restaurant. The suspect was struck multiple times and remains in the hospital. His medical condition is unknown.



The man who shot at police officers in Richardson will be charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer once released from the hospital.

Richardson police shooting

What we know:

The ordeal began around 4 p.m. on Monday as an aggravated robbery at the AT&T store on East Belt Line Road.

Police said the suspect, 38-year-old Jarvis Martel Hamlin, then took off walking eastbound.

Officers were given his description by an AT&T store employee and caught up to him in front of Dave’s Hot Chicken, which is about a block away on East Belt Line Road.

The officers tried to stop Hamlin and that’s when the shooting occurred.

Police said Hamlin turned toward an officer, raised a handgun, and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking Hamlin multiple times.

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What they're saying:

Casey Cross and his 13-year-old daughter had stopped for dinner at Dave’s Hot Chicken before heading home to Fannin County after a doctor’s appointment.

They saw the huge police presence and knew something was about to happen.

"About that time, I turned, grabbed my daughter, and seen the gunman pull his pistol, point, and fire two shots at the officers. By the time I got her to the ground and covered up, then a few more shots rang out," Cross said.

His red car ended up right in the middle of the crossfire with police appearing to use it as a shield. They had to wait until about 9 p.m. to go home because the car was part of the crime scene.

Still, Cross said he is thankful that Richardson police handled the situation so well, knowing a stray bullet could have easily come through the glass window.

What's next:

Once released from the hospital, Hamlin will be booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His mugshot will then be released.

Richardson police are asking for anyone with video of the altercation to contact the department at 972-744-4893.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation, which is routine after police shootings.

The officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.