Richardson man accused of raping, trafficking 16-year-old girl

A man in Richardson is accused of kidnapping, raping and trying to sell a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A Collin County grand jury on Wednesday formally indicted 38-year-old Sheldon Evans — who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia — on several child sex charges.

Prosecutors say Evans met a 16-year-old in the Atlanta area back in 2022 and paid for her to fly to North Texas.

Evans allegedly picked her up from DFW Airport, took her to his Richardson apartment and raped her.

Prosecutors say Evans also bought the child lingerie to "look and dress older so she could make money." He told her to refer to him as her pimp or "Daddy."

The girl eventually contacted her mother, who alerted Richardson police.

Evans is charged with trafficking of a child, aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child by sexual contact. If convicted, he could face life in prison.