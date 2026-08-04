Richardson ISD will limit classroom screen time under new policy

The Brief Richardson ISD is limiting "passive screen time" across all grade levels to prioritize traditional paper-and-pencil learning over passive device consumption. Daily device limits range from 10 to 30 minutes depending on grade level, screen-time rewards and recess device use are banned, and YouTube restrictions now extend to secondary campuses. The new technology policy takes effect when Richardson ISD students return to school on August 12.



Richardson ISD has a new policy in place to limit screen time during the school day.

What we know:

Superintendent Tabitha Branum said the district’s new passive screen time policy means students will have less time on screens and more time putting pen to paper.

There will be no more screen time rewards for good behavior or during recess.

The time limit on devices for students in pre-K and kindergarten is 10 to 15 minutes in a single session.

First through fourth graders can be on school-issued screens for 15 to 20 minutes in chunks. Fifth and sixth graders can have 20 to 30 minutes also spread across the day.

And then seventh through twelve graders will get 15 to 20 minutes per class period.

The district’s YouTube ban will also extend to secondary campuses this year.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Branum is hoping to make new students feel welcome despite the change.

She recently went house to house, knocking on doors of students new to the district to say hi and drop off a sign that reads, "RISD is the one for us!"

She believes the change will help students learn with technology, not from technology.

"The research is clear that when technology is used to engage students, when it's used in a way that would allow for personalized learning, it can be very effective," Branum told FOX 4 in May. "But if it is used for passive consumption, it is no different than the research that we've learned about cell phones."

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What's next:

Students in Richardson ISD return to the classroom on Aug. 12.

The district says it will continue to comply with all Texas state technology requirements.

Big picture view:

What do you think? Is there too much screen time in schools? Visit FOX4News.com/vote to weigh in on the debate.