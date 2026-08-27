DFW’s High School Football Game of the Week comes to FOX 4+ this fall

The Brief FOX 4 PLUS will broadcast North Texas high school football marquee matchups live every week during the 2026 regular season, available on TV and the free FOX LOCAL app. The 11-game lineup features 10 Thursday evening broadcasts and one Friday night game, starting Aug. 27 with Arlington Bowie against Prosper Rock Hill. Matchups for the final two weeks (Oct. 29 and Nov. 5) will be decided based on playoff implications.



FOX 4+ is bringing high school football action to viewers this fall with the launch of the High School Football Game of the Week presented by Sonic. The showdowns will feature some of the top programs across North Texas.

High School Football Game of the Week

What we know:

The marquee catchups are set for all 11 weeks of the 2026 regular season. Ten of the games will take place on Thursday evenings, plus one under the Friday night lights. Each will be broadcast live on FOX 4+ and simulcast on the FOX LOCAL app.

FOX 4+ is a premium extension of North Texas’ most trusted news leader on KDFI Channel 27. It is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

The FOX LOCAL app is available for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio, and your smartphone. Viewers in Dallas-Fort Worth and nationwide can navigate to FOX 4 when selecting a city.

What they're saying:

"Growing up here in Texas, It's thrilling to bring this tradition to our FOX 4+ viewers," said Jeff Gurley, SVP/GM of KDFI/FOX 4+. "What a great way to kick off the weekend with marquee matchups every Thursday night. We have no doubt you'll see future College and NFL stars make their mark here!'

Jeff Watts Productions will produce the broadcasts, bringing over two decades of experience covering top local games on Dallas-Fort Worth television.

"We’re thrilled to team up with FOX 4+. Our crew’s been on DFW high school sidelines for years, and we’re ready to bring fans the big plays, great stories, and all the energy every week," said Michael Watts, President of JWP. "Texas high school football is special, and we can’t wait to spotlight these athletes, coaches, and communities."

Dig deeper:

The broadcast team is set to feature veteran play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson, analyst LaDarrin McLane, and sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie. Anderson and McLane will partner in the booth for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of DFW high school football on TV, while Mycoskie returns for his seventh straight year at field level.

The FOX 4+ High School Football Game of the Week is presented by Sonic.

2026 Schedule

Here is the 2026 schedule for the FOX 4 High School Game of the Week presented by Sonic:

Thursday, Aug. 27 – Arlington Bowie vs. Prosper Rock Hill, Children's Health Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Mansfield Timberview vs. Denton Ryan, C.H. Collins Complex

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Melissa vs. Rockwall, Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 17 – Allen vs. Prosper, Children's Health Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Frisco Wakeland vs. Denton Guyer, C.H. Collins Complex

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Herman Clark Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Keller, Keller ISD Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Highland Park vs. Carrollton Creekview, Standridge Stadium

Friday, Oct. 23 – Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood, Lions Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Matchup to be announced

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Matchup to be announced