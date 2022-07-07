Some Richardson ISD after-school programs only accepting employees' students due to budget cuts

Richardson ISD is blaming staffing shortages for large numbers of students on the waitlist for its popular after-school program known as xPlore.

With so many students who were in the after-school program at Canyon Creek Elementary last year being put on the waitlist this year, one parent discovered 100% of the spots were given to staff members over returning neighborhood kids.

FOX 4 asked the interim superintendent why.

Yair Segal and his wife both work, so they rely on the popular after-school program.

"We signed up on that day, Midnight. We thought it was a done deal," he said.

Segal and others in xPlore at Canyon Creek Elementary last year were shocked to get an email telling them all the slots were full for this year and that they should find alternative after-school care.

Interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum initially said students are chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis, but FOX 4 showed her an email a parent received from the program administrator that said, "to be honest, due to so many RISD employees students registered, I was unable to approve any non-employee RISD students for Canyon Creek xPlore Program.

"There are sites based on availability. At Canyon Creek, we have staff vacancies working aggressively to fill those," Branum said.

Canyon Creek is the only school in the district with 100% of its after-school spots given to employee kids.

Branum admits the district does prioritize employees as a way to recruit and retain staff. Right now, the district is short 100 teachers.

"This is one benefit we can offer: that is a high quality after-school program," she said. "I sincerely apologize to parents who count on it and need that spot. I will do everything I can to fully equip and staff. So hopefully in the next 3-4 weeks, every community member gets an email they are desperate to receive that you have a spot in our xPlore program."

As a disclosure, FOX 4 Reporter Lori Brown’s kids are among those who have been in the xPlore program since kindergarten but are now on the waitlist.

Branum says pay for the xPlore program is competitive with other districts at $15-$17 an hour. They are actively recruiting college and high school students with early release.

LINK: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://web.risd.org/humanresources/__;!!PxibshUo2Yr_Ta5B!ztIBJkctOTYxYx3gZKOpE3sOCV94WPFhenUmx-7yrgi_4ypG6wNCqaj9G3xW6QHR-tn2XsVRteN4AltLxc9D2UQ_$