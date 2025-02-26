Richardson girl pushes for girls flag football to become a UIL-sanctioned sport

The Brief This Saturday, girls at 32 North Texas high schools will receive their jerseys to compete in the Dallas Cowboys' first high school girls flag football league this spring. A total of 54 high schools are participating. Emme Dudley is a fifth grader at Canyon Creek Elementary School in Richardson. She hopes this advances the push in Texas even further to make girls flag football a UIL-sanctioned sport. Richardson ISD is not one of the 32 high schools, but a spokesperson said they are considering participating. They said the longer-term issue is the lack of UIL sanctioning. A UIL spokesperson says girls flag football was proposed last October, but no action was taken. They say someone must submit a proposal again for it to be considered at their next meeting.



With a growing push to make girls flag football a varsity high school sport in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys announced they are giving the sport a major boost.

Both boys' and girls' flag football teams are exploding in popularity with 20 million players worldwide.

But in Texas, there is still a long way to go.

One North Texas girl hopes the Cowboys’ announcement will advance the effort for the UIL to sanction girls flag football in Texas.

What we know:

This Saturday, girls at 32 North Texas high schools will receive their jerseys to compete in the Dallas Cowboys' first high school girls flag football league this spring. A total of 54 high schools are participating.

Local perspective:

Emme Dudley is a fifth grader at Canyon Creek Elementary School in Richardson. She first started playing flag football in the second grade with an all-boys team. However, it didn’t last.

"The boys went to go play tackle, and I knew I didn’t want to play tackle," she said. "We looked for a girls’ team for a while, and we finally found one."

JD Dudley is Emme's dad and longtime coach.

"Flag football really fills a void for those folks who want to continue to play football and not play tackle," he said.

JD is one of many who want the UIL to sanction the sport like more than a dozen other states have already done.

"Everyone in Texas would agree that we're the predominant football state around the country," he said. "I think we're behind in adopting it and giving girls in particular this opportunity."

Texas Fury, founded in Austin by Amber and Jason Klam, is at the forefront of helping the sport make a mark nationally.

"If we create a culture that will provide empowerment for young women, the results will take care of themselves," said Jason.

"Anyone can play," said Emme. "It is really fun. You can play at any age."

"Whether it is the mental strength, stamina, skills, she gains a lot playing flag football," said Sarah.

Emme was excited to hear about the 54 high schools participating this spring as the Dallas Cowboys launch the first high school girls flag football league.

"I was like, ‘Yes! There is a better chance that we get it now!’" she said.

Richardson ISD is not one of the 54 high schools, but a spokesperson said they are considering participating, which was encouraging news for Emme.

"Please bring it to Pearce so we can have it, and girls like me can play," she said.

What they're saying:

Richardson ISD says the student engagement is exciting, but a spokesman said the longer-term issue is the lack of UIL sanctioning.

A UIL spokesperson says girls flag football was proposed last October, but no action was taken. They say someone must submit a proposal again for it to be considered at their next meeting.