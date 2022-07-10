Richardson aquatic center opens for 1st time this summer after dealing with staffing shortages

An aquatic center in Richardson is now able to open because it has enough staff.

Heights Family Aquatic Center in Richardson has struggled all summer with staffing shortages.

This weekend is the first weekend of the summer the aquatic center is open.

The city said they finally were able to hire enough lifeguards and other personnel to open this center for a limited time, only on weekends, for hopefully the rest of the summer.

The city said this partial opening is thanks to lifeguard applicants now reaching the needed staffing level.

Back in June, the seasonal positions were just not being filled, forcing the center to stay closed.

The city said without enough lifeguards on duty, it did not feel safe opening.

Parents at the aquatic center Sunday were thankful their kids now have a place to play on the weekends.

"We know there are a couple of area pools, but this is the largest one. They have a slide. We are excited to be here. Glad it’s open," Susan Reece said.

"And I don’t think a lot of people know because there aren’t a lot of people out here. The parking lot is half empty. It’s nice," Matt Brandenburg added.

Richardson isn’t the only city dealing with a staffing problem.

Arlington was able to open some of their pools this weekend on a staggered schedule.

Cities are upping hourly pay and offering incentives to lure lifeguards.