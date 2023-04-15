Man found dead following fire at Richardson apartment complex

article

Fire officials said a 39-year-old man was found dead after a fire at a Richardson apartment late Friday night.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Allegheny Place just before 11:15 p.m.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment.

Featured article

They were able to contain the fire to one apartment, though one other apartment was damaged.

A man was found dead in the apartment. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but fire officials said foul play is not suspected.