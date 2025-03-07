Amber Alert for missing North Texas girl canceled after being found safe

article

What we know:

Carrollton police say a 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Nearly an hour after the Amber Alert was issued for Barbara Weeks, Carrollton police said she was found safe in Mesquite. She had been missing for a week.

The backstory:

Carrollton police requested an Amber Alert on Friday for Barbara, who also goes by Blake. They say she was last seen last Friday around 5 p.m. near Old Denton Road between Trinity Mills Road and Frankford Road.

However, the Amber Alert issued by DPS said she was last seen in the 1300 block of East President George Bush Highway in Richardson last Friday around 6 p.m.

DPS and Carrollton police report different locations for where she was last seen. However, it's important to note that both areas are near DART stations.

FOX 4 reached out to Carrollton police for clarification.

What we don't know:

Carrollton police did not say where she was found in Mesquite or if anyone is facing criminal charges in the case.

Police did not identify a suspect or a vehicle description.