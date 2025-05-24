Rhome fatal crash: Wife gives CPR, husband pins down suspect

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash in Wise County involving an intoxicated driver. Bystanders, an Oklahoma couple, bravely intervened, with the wife attempting CPR and the husband apprehending the fleeing suspect. The driver, 58-year-old Alan Schutt, faces intoxication manslaughter and failure to render aid charges but has since bonded out of jail.



An Oklahoma couple who witnessed a fatal crash in Wise County assisted in two areas of response shortly after the Thursday incident.

While the wife attempted to save the 19-year-old victim, her husband chased down the suspect and held him down until police arrested him.

Rhome fatal crash

What Happened:

Thursday around 9:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep Cherokee heading northbound on Highway 287 hit two parked cars on the shoulder near Rhome.

The driver also hit a person standing near the cars, then drove into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV before coming to a stop.

Sydney Gann and her family saw the end of the crash, and they pulled over to help.

Gann ran over to help a man and a woman near the cars on the shoulder. When she got there, she saw the man was doing CPR on the woman. Police say she was the one hit directly by the Jeep.

While Gann was helping the couple, her husband chased the suspect who ran up the hill away from the scene. Gann says her husband held the man down until police showed up, and he could smell alcohol on the suspect.

The Suspect:

Texas DPS identified the driver of the Jeep Cherokee as 58-year-old Alan Schutt. He was arrested and was allegedly found to be intoxicated.

Schutt has since bonded out of jail. He faces second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to render aid involving death.

The Victims:

The woman, identified as 19-year-old Destiny Quintanilla, died at the hospital.

The man, 20-year-old Mykah Dallas, was taken to the hospital and later released.

What they're saying:

Gann described what she saw at the scene of the crash.

"So the whole passenger side looked like it was t-boned, and like the passenger door looked like it was folded forward. So she opened the door, and it looked like he hit it and folded it forward," Gann said.

She says she was deeply affected by the situation.

"I mean, it's hurt my heart a little bit, you know," Gann said. "I kind of teared up a little bit when I found out she didn't make it, because, you know, again, she's someone's baby, and you can tell she was young."

And being a mother to three young children is what drove Gann to stop and help in the first place.

"Those two, I could see him, and you could see the distraught on his face. And I was like, I can't not help. That's someone's baby over there. And I would want someone to do the same for my babies."