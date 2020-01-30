Rhino at Fort Worth Zoo predicts winner of Super Bowl LIV

article

Zookeepers at the Fort Worth Zoo think they know which team will win the Super Bowl after one of their rhinoceroses made his prediction.

Travis, a 22-year-old, nearly 3,000-pound rhino picked the San Francisco 49ers to win this year’s big game.

Travis charged a barrel decorated for the 49ers Thursday morning.

The zoo picked Travis to predict the game winner to draw attention to his species.

The southern black rhino is critically endangered, and roughly 2-and-a-half are poached every single day.

Those at the Fort Worth Zoo are committed to conserving the species, but they said Kansas City Chiefs fans shouldn’t worry too much about Travis' pick.

It’s been five years since Fort Worth Zoo animals predicted the Super Bowl’s outcome correctly.