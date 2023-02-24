Expand / Collapse search

Reunion Tower lights up to show support for Ukraine 1 year later

Downtown Dallas
FOX 4
DALLAS - The Reunion Tower was illuminated in solidarity with Ukraine on Friday to mark one year since the Russian invasion.

The display in Downtown Dallas has been seen on and off throughout the past year.

Ukraine’s blue and gold flag symbolizes golden fields of grain under a clear blue sky.

Landmarks in other areas around the globe also lit up to show support for Ukraine. The Eiffel Tower in Paris glowed bright blue and yellow on Thursday night.

The president of Ukraine is vowing victory this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a defiant message, saying Ukrainians have shown they are "invincible" in spite of heavy pain and suffering.

Mansfield-based charity increases aid shipments to Ukraine

Friday marks one year since the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. And in that time, a charity based in Mansfield has expanded its efforts to send critical aid. Dr. Tatiana Baeva is a Russian linguist and the co-founder of Allies in Youth Development. Her charity has been working with both Russian and Ukrainian orphanages for years and that mission has evolved over the past year.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the past year.

There were public commemorations in Kyiv Friday, but people were urged to stay home from work and school in case Russia launched new attacks.

So far, that has not happened.