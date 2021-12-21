Retired DMN political reporter Wayne Slater killed in crash

article

A retired politics writing for the Dallas Morning News was killed in a collision near Austin.

Reporter Wayne Slater was known for his reporting on George W. Bush’s campaign for governor and then president. He wrote two books about Mr. Bush and political advisor Karl Rove.

Stater’s car crossing into oncoming traffic in Williamson County on Monday.

The other driver had only minor injuries.

Former President Bush and his wife, Laura, expressed their sympathies, saying Slater understood Texas politics better than most.

He was 74.

