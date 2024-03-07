Retired Dallas police officers, firefighters seeking restored cost-of-living adjustments to their pension

Retired Dallas police officers and firefighters launched a campaign Thursday urging the city to restore cost-of-living adjustments to their benefits.

Retirees have not received an adjustment for inflation since the pension crisis began in 2016.

Four first responders, who spent decades keeping Dallas safe, are now speaking out in a video campaign aimed at pressuring city leaders.

"All you wanted to do was get the person off the street, put them away," said Shari Degan, who is a retired DPD detective.

"We went around the city on active fires," said Don Jackson, who was a firefighter for 39 years.

"It always makes you feel good to get a bad guy off the street," added Robert McKlemurry, who is a retired senior corporal for Dallas PD.

Despite record high inflation, since 2016, retired Dallas police officers and firefighters have not received the cost-of-living adjustment they were promised.

"It's been a nightmare for myself, my family. I didn't expect to get a second mortgage on my home," said Dale Erves, who is a retired senior corporal.

The numbers are significant. When compared to seven years ago, inflation has added nearly $30 to every $100 spent.

Erves said he and his wife have put off medical needs.

"I did not expect to struggle paying bills every month. These are the things that have damaged my life. I've talked to many, we are all in the same boat," he said.

David Elliston is the president of the Dallas Retired Police Officers Association.

He said, after fighting crime for more than 38 years, he never thought he'd have to fight for his and his fellow first responders' benefits.

"Last I heard, we were 37% funded. That is worse than 2017, going in the wrong direction," he said.

DRPOA wants the city to come up with a $1-2 billion cash infusion for the pension to get it on stable enough ground to offer retirees a cost-of-living adjustment.

Right now, actuaries have determined the pension has a $3.5 billion shortfall.

"They say they can't find the money, or they haven't yet," Elliston said. "Any time there’s a desire to build a new convention center or designer bridge, there is always money to be found. Just trying to get them to look harder for retirees."

Retirees, who are now forced to unretire, in what they believed would be their golden years.

"My daughter, a couple of years ago, came up and said, ‘Daddy, you are never going to retire, you are always working. You ought to be out on a golf course.’ She's right. I'm still doing it," Jackson said. "I think we've earned a right to retire in a respectful way. The city doesn't agree. I will probably be working until the day I die."