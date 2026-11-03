LIVE RESULTS: Texas Attorney General Race 2026

The Brief Texas polls have closed in the race for state Attorney General between Republican Mayes Middleton, Democrat Nathan M. Johnson, and Libertarian Tom Oxford The seat is open after three-term incumbent Ken Paxton opted to run for the U.S. Senate rather than seek re-election Official winners have not yet been declared as early votes and precinct tallies begin to roll in across the state



Polls have closed across Texas as voters decide the race for Texas Attorney General, setting the stage for the state’s top legal officer.

Qualified candidates on the ballot include Republican Mayes Middleton, Democrat Nathan M. Johnson, and Libertarian Tom Oxford.

Early vote totals and initial precinct counts will begin rolling in shortly as election offices across Texas process ballots.

(This is a developing story. Check back for live updates as precinct returns are tabulated.)

General Election Nominees

Mayes Middleton (Republican) : State Senator representing Galveston, who secured the Republican nomination following a primary runoff victory over U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

Nathan M. Johnson (Democrat) : State Senator representing Dallas, who won the Democratic nomination after defeating former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski in the primary runoff.

Tom Oxford (Libertarian): Attorney from Nederland, who secured the Libertarian Party nomination at the state convention.

Dig deeper:

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton opted not to seek a fourth term as Texas’s chief legal officer. Instead, Paxton launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the primary.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters in Plano, Texas, after winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on May 26, 20-26. (FOX Local)

Paxton secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate following a primary runoff victory over Cornyn, creating the open contest for Texas Attorney General on this year's ballot.