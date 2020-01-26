Results come back negative for Texas A&M student tested for coronavirus

article

Texas A&M has confirmed that negative test results have come back for their student tested for the coronavirus.

The patient is a graduate student at Texas A&M University who recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

University officials announced on Sunday that the student’s test results for the coronavirus came back negative.

“We are very pleased with this news and grateful to those community caregivers involved for their expertise, proactive action and compassion demonstrated in treating our student,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services. “We wish to thank the Brazos County Health District, which offered guidance and transparency throughout this case.”

On Friday, Baylor University said one of their students was also being tested for the coronavirus. Their tests results have not yet come back.

As of Sunday, there are five confirmed cases in the U.S.

