Baylor student being tested for possible coronavirus infection

Health officials say a student at Baylor University who recently traveled to China is being tested for a possible case of the coronavirus.

The university announced the possible case on Friday, but said the health risk on campus is low.

Officials said the student lives in a campus dorm, but has now been moved to an isolated room on campus as a precaution. The student’s residence hall and room been “thoroughly sanitized,” Baylor officials said.

A separate potential case of the virus is being examined at Texas A&M University in College Station. Officials there said on Friday test results expected back before the weekend likely won't come until Monday.

A total of four potential cases in Texas have been tested or are in the process of being tested, state health officials said on Friday. Two of those are the Baylor and Texas A&M cases. The location of the other two potential cases isn’t known, but one of them has already come back negative.

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. (Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The number of confirmed cases around the world has climbed sharply to more than 850, the bulk of them in China. There have been at least 25 deaths, all of them in China. The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or involved people who visited the city or had personal connections to those infected.

Initial symptoms of the virus can mirror those of the cold and flu, including cough, fever, chest tightening and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia. The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which is thought to have originated from camels. The Wuhan outbreak is suspected to have begun from wild animals sold at a food market in the city. The market is closed for investigation.

Fewer than two dozen cases in all have been confirmed outside mainland China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The U.S. reported its second confirmed case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized after returning from China. She was reported to be doing well. The first confirmed case is in the state of Washington.