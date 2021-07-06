Restaurants ask for patience as they continue to deal with supply disruptions and shortages

People who are venturing out to restaurants finally may notice some shortages. And it’s not only people who are in short supply.

Local restaurants say they are still dealing with sourcing nightmares.

The restaurant owners and managers are hoping that getting this message out encourages customers to be more patient while they take on yet another challenge.

They are trying to keep up with the increasing number of customers who go through their doors all while trying to make up for a labor shortage and higher cost of imports. Now add to that a material shortage.

The Texas Restaurant Association said some of the items impacted the most are chicken, milk, coffee and cooking oil. Skirt steak, which used to cost about $2.50 a pound is now up to more than $10 a pound.

Restaurants are not sure how long it will take to get back to normal.

"No one’s got a crystal ball, right? So, it’s going to be a while. This is something that has backed up throughout COVID," said Gje Greene-Wallace, the director of marketing at Fish City Grill and Half Shells. "I think individual products, each thing will start to climb through. But for us with seafood, sometimes we have to wait for a whole new season. So, it’s going to be a while before we see all of it even out."

Some spots are having to pull items from the menu. Others are passing along the added fees to customers.

The National Restaurant Association said the country is on track to experience the highest menu prices it’s had since 2008.