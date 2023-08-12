Resort billed as “Golfer’s Paradise" coming to Frisco

FRISCO, Texas – A new project billed as a "golfer’s paradise" is in the works in Frisco.

The Bays golf company and California-based TaylorMade Golf announced the 18-acre Bays Golf Experience and Suites that’s being planned near the PGA of America’s new headquarters.

The new resort will have 24 suites, each with its own private hitting bay. TaylorMade says the venue draws inspiration from well-known golf courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.

Guests will also see what’s being called the "most expansive" bar in north Texas, as well as a rooftop pool, and a 100-foot-wide television screen, surrounded by ring-style seating from all three levels.

The resort promises access to professional golf instruction, advanced TaylorMade golf technology and custom club fittings. Golfers will be able to watch as their clubs are crafted, and walk out with new clubs ready to use.

"We look forward to welcoming players from around the world and helping them improve their game with the most advanced and innovative products TaylorMade offers," TaylorMade President and CEO David Abeles said in a statement.

The resort will offer founding memberships by invitation only. It is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2025.