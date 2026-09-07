2 men shot outside Lewisville restaurant, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Leonel Consuelos Rocha Jr. was arrested after allegedly shooting two men in a Lewisville restaurant parking lot following an argument. Both injured men were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. Police identified Rocha using Flock cameras, as well as witness interviews and other video evidence.



Police arrested a suspect for a shooting outside a Lewisville restaurant that injured two people.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot behind a restaurant in the 1200 block of State Highway 121 Business.

Police believe there was an argument between two groups of people. The suspect, Leonel Consuelos Rocha Jr., is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting two men from the other group.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Although Rocha fled the scene after the shooting, investigators talked to witnesses and used security cameras and Flock cameras to identify Rocha.

He was later arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

What you can do:

Lewisville police said they are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3640.