Texas renters: Check if you qualify for share of RealPage settlement

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The Brief Renters who lived at properties using RealPage software from 2018 through 2025 may qualify for a share of a proposed $360 million settlement. The lawsuit accused property companies of using RealPage tools to inflate rents; the companies deny wrongdoing. A federal judge gave initial approval, but payments have not been scheduled. Claims are due Jan. 29, 2027.



Texas renters who rented between 2018 and 2025 may be eligible for part of a nearly $360 million settlement for a lawsuit accusing several property management companies of using North Texas-based RealPage Inc. to inflate rent prices national, after the initial approval was given by a federal judge.

What we know:

If approved, the settlement would establish a $359,925,000 fund for distribution. The ruling would also force the companies to change certain business practices.

The defendants have denied any wrongdoing and the court did not rule on the allegations.

What we don't know:

A timeline for when the settlement could be distributed has not been established.

Who qualifies for the settlement?

The settlement covers anyone in the United States and its territories who paid rent to any owner, manager and/or owner-operator that used RealPage’s Revenue Management Solutions, Lease Rent Options, YieldStar, or AI Revenue Management at any time during the period of Oct. 18, 2018, through Nov. 21, 2025.

CHECK IF YOUR APARTMENT IS ON THE LIST

A claim must be submitted no later than Jan. 29, 2027.

How much money will I get?

The exact amount of money for each person who files a successful claim is currently unknown. The amounts will be determined based on an approved plan of allocation. Funds will then be distributed on a pro rata basis based on rent paid during the years included in the settlement.