Ross Fire grows to 50,000 acres west of Fort Worth, evacuations ordered

The Brief The Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County has burned 50,000 acres west of Fort Worth and is only 5% contained. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for southern Jack County, while residents in parts of Palo Pinto County are highly advised to leave. High winds, dry conditions, and high heat are fueling multiple wildfires across the region.



The Ross Fire has burned 50,000 acres west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County, prompting mandatory and recommended evacuations as dry, windy conditions fuel multiple wildfires in the area.

Wildfires rage across North Texas

What we know:

The Ross Fire started Monday afternoon just west of the town of Palo Pinto and quickly increased to multiple alarms. Flames are burning grass, brush, and trees.

As of the latest update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has grown to 50,000 acres and is 5% contained. High winds blowing steadily in a northeasterly direction, combined with dry conditions and extreme heat, continue to fuel the flames.

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During the day on Monday, firefighters fought the blaze from the air using planes to drop water and retardant after dipping into nearby reservoirs. On the ground, crews and fire trucks are conducting defensive operations on ranch land along FM 4, just a few miles north of Palo Pinto, working to protect structures, including at least one home and two barns.

Firefighters are also rotating in and out of the line to cool down due to the intense heat.

Additionally, smaller wildfires are also burning in Wise, Parker, and Hamilton counties.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any structures have been destroyed and the exact causes of the fires remain under investigation.

Evacuation orders and emergency resources

What you can do:

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for southern Jack County in the area near and east of Barton's Chapel. Residents in this area are instructed to evacuate immediately by heading east on Highway 281. An evacuation center for Jack County residents has been established at the Twin Lakes Activity Center on Highway 59 in Jacksboro.

In Palo Pinto County, residents living north of Fortune Bend Road extending north to Highway 16 North are highly advised to evacuate.

All residents in the surrounding areas are urged to remain alert and be prepared for changing conditions.

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