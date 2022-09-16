Republican governors stepping up efforts to bus migrants to Democratic cities

The White House said federal officials received no warning that dozens of migrants were being sent to Washington D.C. and Massachusetts.

The surprise trips this week show Republican governors are escalating the tactic of sending asylum seekers to Democratic cities.

This week, dozens of asylum seekers were dropped off in a wealthy vacation spot in Massachusetts and near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in D.C.

Critics called it inhumane and said these migrants are being used as political pawns.

On Wednesday, as many as 100 migrants were bused to D.C. from Texas. Most came from Venezuela and were picked up in Eagle Pass.

2 buses of migrants dropped off outside VP Harris’s residence near Naval Observatory in DC

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dispatched buses carrying mi Expand

Gov. Greg Abbott accused Vice President Harris and the Biden administration of ignoring the crisis at the southern border. He said Texas has been overwhelmed for two years.

President Joe Biden said Republicans are using human beings as political props.

"What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane," the president said.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying another 50 asylum seekers to the island of Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

"We are not a sanctuary state and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction. And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures," he said.

People who live there said they were not given prior notice the planes were arriving and scrambled to help the migrants.

They were provided with meals, shelter, health care and information about where to find work. Massachusetts is working to find longer-term housing.

Some Democrats have questioned whether it’s illegal to transport asylum seekers without telling them where they are going. They are asking the federal government to investigate.