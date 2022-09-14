Expand / Collapse search

Most Texans support busing migrants, think state hasn't done enough to stop mass shootings, poll says

AUSTIN, Texas - A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll shows how Texans feel about a number of hot button issues heading into this November's election.

Texans on Immigration

According to the poll, 52% of Texans support Gov. Greg Abbott's policy to bus migrants awaits asylum hearings to other parts of the country.

The state has bused thousands of migrants who volunteer to sanctuary cities with Democrat mayors, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

The move has sparked harsh criticism of Abbott from the leaders of those cities.

The poll shows 34% of Texans, including 52% of Republicans, say that the state spends too little on border, despite continued increases on border security spending in the current state budget.

Texans on Guns

Texans were also asked their opinions on a number of questions about guns.

57% of respondents said Texas's elected officials have done "too little" to prevent mass shootings in Texas, like the shooting in Uvalde that took the lives of 19 children and 2 teachers in May.

The poll found 76% of Texans believe the delayed response  by law enforcement to the Uvalde shooting contributed "a lot" to the severity of the shooting.

When asked about gun control laws, 54% of Texans said gun laws should be more strict. 18% say they should be less strict.

Texas on Abortion

Much has been made of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The UT/Texas Politics Poll finds Texans are pretty split on the issue.

49% of Texans say abortion laws in Texas should be made "less strict", just 12% say abortion should never be permitted.

Direction of the State

52% of voters say that Texas is on the wrong track, down from a record-high 59% in the Texas Politics Project's June results.

46% of respondents said they approved of the job Gov. Greg Abbott has done. 

The poll still showed Abbott with a 5-point lead over his challenger Beto O'Rourke.