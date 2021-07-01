Reports: Sha'Carri Richardson fails drug test, could miss Olympics

article

Track and field star and Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson could be suspended from the Olympics after reportedly failing a drug test.

According to several reports, the sprinter tested positive for cannabis and not performance-enhancing drugs. That could lead to a 30-day suspension.

If that happens, Richardson would miss the women's 100-meter relay.

Reuters reports say the Dallas Carter High graduate was off the roster for a competition this weekend. The reason is unknown.

Thursday afternoon, she cryptically tweeted: "I am human."

Richardson qualified for the Olympics with a standout performance at the United States trials in Oregon late last month.

