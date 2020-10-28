Report: Some Texas nursing homes dealing with PPE shortage

article

Hundreds of nursing homes across the state may have a shortage of personal protective equipment.

The Texas Public Interest Research Group said nearly 13% of nursing homes have a critical shortage of N-95 masks.

It said 11% of nursing homes have no N-95 masks at all.

Those numbers contradict the state’s claims that there is enough PPE for these facilities.

“I’m not sure what the disconnect is between the ground level folks and the state administration. What we do know is that nursing homes are reporting critical shortages of PPE. And as far as we’re concerned, going directly to the source is the most important source of data,” said Bay Scoggin, the state director of TexPIRG.

Scoggin also said his research group is urging that more be done at the state and federal levels to get more protective equipment to seniors.