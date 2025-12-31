How to report illegal fireworks, celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brief Dallas and Fort Worth are deploying extra officers to patrol for drunk driving, illegal fireworks, and celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Officials urge residents to use non-emergency numbers (311 in Dallas; 817-392-4444 in Fort Worth) for fireworks to keep 911 lines open. The police chiefs in both cities emphasize a zero-tolerance policy for criminal behavior and warn that celebratory gunfire poses a deadly risk to the public.



The Dallas and Fort Worth police departments are planning to have extra officers out on the streets to keep people safe on New Year’s Eve.

If you see any suspicious activity or need to report illegal fireworks and gunfire, here's what you should do.

Report Fireworks and Gunfire

Dallas

DPD is asking people not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks because it ties up emergency lines for people who really need them.

Call 911 if there is an immediate threat to life or safety

Call 311 or use the Dallas 311 website or mobile app to report fireworks

Fort Worth

To report any suspicious activity in Fort Worth, utilize the following numbers:

Call 911 for emergencies

Call 817-392-4222 for non-emergencies

Call 817-392-4444 to report fireworks

Dallas Safety

Dallas Police Chief David Comeaux said his officers will be mainly focused on enforcing laws against drunk driving, illegal fireworks, and celebratory gunfire this year.

"Always know if a bullet goes up, it has to come down. And one of the things we don’t want to do is just have random gunfire going up into the air, knowing that all these bullets have to come down and it can hurt someone. They can kill someone," Chief Comeaux said.

Last year, Dallas police received hundreds of calls about gunfire and fireworks. New Year’s Eve is always the busiest night of the year for the first responders.

The chief is hoping that people in the community will work together for a change this year.

"Again, we will have extra officers working tonight. We will be out there to keep everyone safe and protect everyone. But as a city, we can help each other by doing what’s right and what’s necessary to take care of each other," he said.

Fort Worth Safety

Fort Worth police also plan to have more officers working on New Year’s Eve.

The department said its comprehensive safety plan includes an increased officer presence with additional patrols in every division, rapid deployment of specialized units in identified hotspots, and real-time safety technology to help monitor crowds at events.

"We will not tolerate criminal behavior in our city. Our officers are positioned, our plan is in place, and anyone intent on disrupting public safety will be dealt with swiftly. If you see something that threatens safety, report it immediately," said Chief Eddie Garcia.

FWPD said it takes pride in working harder on holidays like New Year’s Eve so that people can enjoy moments with their friends and family.