Repairing Dallas City Hall could cost more than $1B, report says

A new report estimates fully repairing and modernizing Dallas City Hall could cost over $1 billion. Core system repairs alone are projected at $329 million, with relocation and financing driving up costs. Preservation advocates dispute the estimates and argue the historic building should be saved.



A new report from the Dallas Economic Development Corporation estimates that the cost for full repairs on Dallas City Hall could exceed $1 billion over a 20-year span.

Dallas City Hall repair report

The latest:

The report released Friday cites the 47-year-old building's electrical, HVAC and plumbing systems are outdated and do not meet modern standards. The report also cites a failing roof. The cost of just repairing those items, the city-owned nonprofit said, would be $329 million.

"City Hall is a 47-year-old building with all systems past their useful life," the report states.

The cost to fully modernize the building would total between $906 million and $1.14 billion. The estimate includes more than $100 million to relocate the building's staff for a five-year period and between $299-360 million in interest on 20-year financing.

Continuous expenses

The report also includes an estimated $277 million in operating expenses over that 20-year span that drives the total cost to between $1.1-1.4 billion.

"Fully updating City Hall will cost much more than corrective repairs due to required code and ADA upgrades, temporary relocation and financing costs," EDC said.

The report found that it would be more cost-effective for the city to either buy or lease another property, or to consolidate staff into other already owned properties.

Of the most pressing repairs, the EDC estimates:

$46.9 million for exterior repairs

$9.6 million for interior repairs and asbestos abatement

$211.4 million to repair core building systems like plumbing, electrical and HVAC

$61.5 million to repair the parking garage

That estimate does not include relocation of the staff for five years while work is being done on the building. Without a temporary relocation, the EDC said repairs would take longer and cost more while disrupting city hall business.

Former architect weighs in

What they're saying:

Willis Winters, a former architect and Dallas city parks director who retired in 2019, says he has trouble believing repairs and upkeep could be so expensive, and hopes to still save the historic building.

"I did see that the actual cost of corrective repairs is $329 million, that addresses all the systems in the building," Winters said.

The retired architect says that money would cover core systems like HVAC, electrical, fire suppression, and other things that are simply worn out.

"So there certainly is a price tag on those items that are legitimate, but I don't think they're anywhere in the neighborhood of the estimates. They are grossly high for those items," said Winters.

According to Winters, the projected price tag is something you might see for a much larger, more public project.

"The $906 million low end of the cost range is 23 percent higher than rebuilding Notre Dame," he said.

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition, a group of architects and preservation activists, are also questioning the number. The group points to a 2018 study that estimated $37 to $39 million in repairs — a number so far below even the more conservative number of $329 million that the group believes the study should be reassessed.

"And the price of building a new city hall is also going to be in the $900 million to $1 billion cost range," said Winters. "And so why would you go to that extraordinary effort when you've already got one of the most magnificent modern pieces of modern architecture that truly represents the life of Dallas?"