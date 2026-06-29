Remember Camp Mystic victim, Hadley Hanna, as family advocates for stronger camp safety standards

The Brief Nearly a year after 8-year-old Hadley Hanna died in the Camp Mystic flood, her parents are sharing their grief and honoring her memory. The Hanna family are pushing for stronger safety standards at Texas youth camps while saying the camp remains an important experience for children. The family also created the Hugs From Hadley Foundation to support camp scholarships, first responders and other causes that reflected Hadley’s passions.



Parents of Camp Mystic victim Hadley Hanna advocate for stronger camp safety after their daughter's death.

Nearly one year after 8-year-old Hadley Hanna died in the Camp Mystic flooding, her parents are determined to make summer camps safer while preserving the experiences that are important for children.

Family reflects on the Camp Mystic flood

The backstory:

Hadley is described by her family as joyful, compassionate and full of enthusiasm. She attended for the first time when floodwaters hit Texas Hill Country in July 2025.

In the overnight hours of July 4, her older sister Harper was also at Camp Mystic that day. Harper survived.

Hadley's mother, Carrie Hanna, had attended Camp Mystic when she was a child. Carrie attended the camp as both a camper and a counselor for a total of 14 summers, as she long hoped to share that experience with all three of her daughters.

Carrie Hanna

"I told Doug before we got married, if we ever had girls, they were going to Mystic," she said.

Instead, the place her family had always associated with friendship and independence became the site of tragedy.

Hadley’s father, Doug Hanna, recalled the painful conversation with Harper after the family learned Hadley was missing.

"I said, 'Harper, we don't know where Hadley is,'" he said. "The more time that passes in a situation like this until you find somebody, the more likely it is it's going to be bad news."

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Parents describe grief after losing daughter at Camp Mystic

What they're saying:

The family said they have focused on supporting one another as they navigate their grief.

Carrie said she wants her daughters' lives to be defined by more than the tragedy.

"We don't want her to be like, 'My life fell apart at 6 because my parents fell apart and couldn't get it together,'" she said, referring to the couple's youngest daughter, Hunter.

Carrie also spoke of the guilt she continues to carry.

"I'm sorry for sending her to the camp," she said. "I'm sorry I wasn't there. I'm sorry it wasn't safe. I told her she'd be safe."

Carrie's last photo with Hadley (middle) and Harper (right)

Hadley's parents push for stronger safety standards

Dig deeper:

The Hanna family have since become advocates for stronger camp safety measures. Carrie testified before Texas lawmakers in support of legislation aimed at improving safety standards for youth camps.

Doug said he hopes children will continue to benefit from the independence and confidence camps can provide.

"I feel like camp is important for kids," he said. "It gives them independence. You get to learn at an early age that you can do things on your own."

Doug and Hadley

Big picture view:

The Hanna family have been receiving support from strangers across the country as they continue to grieve. Carrie said messages from people who never met Hadley have reinforced the impact her daughter's story has had on others.

The family also established the Hugs From Hadley Foundation. The foundation supports causes they believe reflected Hadley's interests, including camp scholarships, adaptive skiing programs and first responders.

Carrie said the foundation is intended to carry forward her daughter's kindness while allowing the family to focus on Hadley's life rather than the place where she died.

"I can hold my good memories in one hand and my biggest nightmare in another," she said. "My child matters so much more. All of our girls matter so much more than a place and a piece of land."

The Hanna family organizes events and sells merchandise where all the proceeds are sent to the foundation. You can donate and support the family through this difficult time on their website hugsfromhadley.org.

What's next:

The family continues to honor Hadley in everyday ways, including saying "yes" more often to experiences with their surviving daughters while working to ensure other families can send their children to camp with greater confidence in their safety.