Relatives accused of harboring a fugitive in 2008 Irving ‘honor killings’ case

article

Many people are thankful following the arrest of a Lewisville man who was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives.

It's been 12 years since police say 63-year-old Yaser Said murdered his two teenage daughters in so-called ‘honor killings’ for dating outside of their faith.

Two filmmakers spent years digging into this story and even received death threats along the way.

There’s now some measure of peace but also renewed interest about how Yaser stayed hidden for so long and who helped him.

READ MORE: Lewisville man accused of 2008 'honor killings' of two daughters arrested

Xoel Pamos, director of the Amazon film “Price of Honor,” is still absorbing the news the manhunt is finally over.

Advertisement

“Just to think that 12 years later, he’s found around the corner. And he had help of family members, which is not a shocker. It’s just amazing,” Pamos said.

Federal agents and Irving police tracked down Yaser to a home in Justin, north of Fort Worth.

They also arrested his brother, Yassein, and his son, Islam, at a home in Euless for charges of harboring a fugitive.

Police say Yaser shot and killed his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, and left their bodies in a taxi he was driving New Year’s Day 2008 in Las Colinas.

Police said it was good detective work and not a specific tip that led to the house in Justin.

Pamos says every tip his crew worked led back to the metroplex.

The film featured interviews with those closest to the girls, including Joe Trotter, Amina’s boyfriend. He’s one of the first people Pamos talked to after the arrest.

“He was so thankful,” Pamos recalled. “He said to me, ‘Xoel, I’ve been asking the universe for a sign. This just happened.'”

Pamos hopes the news brings some measure of peace for those who loved the girls.

“It was about all those people that I met in this process,” he said. “They were so damaged by this story, by his action. So I was just thinking hopefully this brings some closure for them.”

Pamos also says planning a murder and hiding so long takes a lot of help.

Police said more arrests are possible. Pamos thinks this is just the beginning.

“I think the list goes on,” he said. “I think the Pandora box was just opened on this case.”

Said was moved to the Dallas County Jail Thursday afternoon. He is charged with capital murder.