Lewisville man accused of 2008 'honor killings' of two daughters arrested

article

A Lewisville man wanted in connection with the "honor killings" of his two daughters in 2008 was arrested Wednesday in Justin.

Yaser Abdel Said, wanted for the capital murder of his daughters, Amina and Sarah, had been on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list since December 2014.

Authorities believe Said took his 18-year-old and 17-year-old daughters for a ride in his taxicab on January 1, 2008.

He reportedly told them he was taking them to get something to eat, but he drove them to Irving, where he is accused of shooting both of them inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe he killed his daughter for dating non-Muslims.

Advertisement

“Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf,” Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said.

Members of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office took Said into custody, and he will now be transferred to Dallas County to face the capital murder charges.