How to register to vote in Texas

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

If you still need to register or are unsure if you are registered, there are a few things you can do to streamline the process.

Am I Registered to Vote in Texas?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote.

The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

To check it out, click here.

Register to Vote in Texas

If you are not registered, the process is all about dates.

To vote in the November presidential election, your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

Paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools.

You can also get an application online.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by the deadline.

To get your voter registration application, click here.

Change of Address

That October deadline also applies to changes.

If you moved last year and need to update your address, you have to do so 30 days before election day.

If you miss the deadline, you will not be disqualified, but you may only be eligible to vote on items that your new and former addresses have in common.

You can update your current voter registration here.

Do you need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don't have access to one, you can still cast a ballot by supplying a supporting form of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

After presenting one of the forms of ID, the voter has to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Voters with a disability can also apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption. The application must contain written documentation from the U.S. Social Security Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How can I vote by mail in Texas?

Once you are registered, voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here, or you can order one online here, and it will be mailed to you.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.