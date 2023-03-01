Reduction in SNAP benefits will put pressure on North Texas food banks

Rainy weather forced the Tarrant Area Food Bank to improvise a groundbreaking for its new agricultural hub in Fort Worth.

"The partners in this room really reflect what it looks like to have a private-public partnership to do good," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

However, there is no improvising the very real hardship a federal directive will trigger with families who receive federal food stamp benefits.

Due to legislation passed by Congress, emergency funds that boosted payments to the state’s SNAP program recipients ended on Feb. 28.

"The reduction in SNAP benefits is going to have a huge impact on the community," said Julie Butner with the TAFB.

As of March 1, Texans who receive food stamps through the SNAP program go back to receiving pre-COVID benefit amounts even though inflation – especially for food – is at record highs.

"The example I like to give is the cost of eggs. The cost of eggs have gone up 70% in a little over a year. And that used to be a low-cost, high protein staple for families faced with food insecurity. Now they can’t afford that," Butner said. "This reduction is significant it means that about $30 million a month to the community will be lost and the average reduction in benefit is somewhere around $300 per person who is receiving SNAP."

It means demand for donations and volunteers will likely increase for the TAFB and others like the North Texas Food Bank.

At Community Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Hill on Wednesday, one single event provided food donations to a growing number of those in need.

"This food is just a little cap, a little Band-Aid to cover so at least we can eat," said Toni Newman. "Because the food is definitely too expensive."