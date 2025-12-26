Red snapper a la talla with black rice recipe from The Mexican

You can kick off the new year with a great dinner at The Mexican in the Dallas Design District.

Chef Santiago Hiriart joined Good Day to make a delicious seafood dish.

The Mexican serves northern Mexico-inspired dishes that have been passed down through the generations. There's also a tequila wall, tasting table, and cigar lounge.

Red Snapper a la Talla with Black Rice

7 oz red snapper filet

1 cup talla sauce

¾ cup black rice

½ Tbsp salt

½ Tbsp pepper

5 ea micro cilantro (to garnish)

5 ea pearl onion rings (to garnish)

Season the red snapper filet with salt and pepper on both sides.

Brush the fish with the sauce until it is evenly coated.

In a sautee pan, cook the fish over medium heat, for about 6 to 7 minutes.

Using a ring mold, place the rice at the center of the plate.

Once the fish is cooked, remove it from the heat and brush it again with the sauce.

Place the fish over the rice.

Make a small bundle with the micro cilantro and place it at the center of the fish fillet.

Place the onion rings over the fish, around the cilantro.

Make 5 dots on the left hand side of the plate, from 12 to 6.