The Brief Red Oak residents are speaking out against a proposed 100-acre expansion of an approved data center. Opponents worry the expanded 900-acre facility will drive up local water and electricity bills while bringing unwanted noise to the community. The city previously approved zoning for the original 800-acre project in May, a decision that remains under court challenge.



Some Red Oak residents are making their opinions known and taking their fight straight to city hall.

They want city leaders to hear why they believe a massive data center development doesn’t belong in their community.

Red Oak Data Center Development

What we know:

The residents plan to march in protest during Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

City leaders have a big decision to make during the meeting. The company behind a data center that’s already approved wants to add more land to the development.

The expansion would bring the total property to around 900 acres.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Members of the community who oppose the project say their concerns are more than just having a large development next door. They want to know what it will mean for their electricity and water bills. They’re also concerned about the noise.

"We’re supposed to be together. They’re supposed to be representing us. If they would just stop stonewalling us, let us know honestly where we are. Let’s just have an honest conversation," said Jennifer Thomas, a Red Oak resident.

"It was a quiet urban or rural community, one that was just one that we adored, loved it. And with all the changes going on and this data center craziness going on, I feel like we need to stand up and try to protect our community," added David Lowe, another resident.

What's next:

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.

In May, the city approved zoning for an 800-acre project. That decision is still being challenged in court.

The developer is now back asking for about 100 more acres.