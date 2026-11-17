Red Oak residents protest data center expansion plans
RED OAK, Texas - Some Red Oak residents are making their opinions known and taking their fight straight to city hall.
They want city leaders to hear why they believe a massive data center development doesn’t belong in their community.
Red Oak Data Center Development
What we know:
The residents plan to march in protest during Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
City leaders have a big decision to make during the meeting. The company behind a data center that’s already approved wants to add more land to the development.
The expansion would bring the total property to around 900 acres.
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What they're saying:
Members of the community who oppose the project say their concerns are more than just having a large development next door. They want to know what it will mean for their electricity and water bills. They’re also concerned about the noise.
"We’re supposed to be together. They’re supposed to be representing us. If they would just stop stonewalling us, let us know honestly where we are. Let’s just have an honest conversation," said Jennifer Thomas, a Red Oak resident.
"It was a quiet urban or rural community, one that was just one that we adored, loved it. And with all the changes going on and this data center craziness going on, I feel like we need to stand up and try to protect our community," added David Lowe, another resident.
What's next:
The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.
In May, the city approved zoning for an 800-acre project. That decision is still being challenged in court.
The developer is now back asking for about 100 more acres.
The Source: FOX 4's Vania Castillo gathered information for this story by talking to residents before Tuesday's Red Oak Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.