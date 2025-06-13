Former Red Oak, Prairie View A&M football player dies

article

Former Red Oak football player Jackson Bailey has died at the age of 22, according to Prairie View A&M.

Jackson "Jacks" Bailey attended Red Oak High School, where he only lost three games in his career.

Bailey attended the University of Arizona as a three-star recruit.

He then transferred to University of Louisiana Monroe before joining Prairie View A&M for the 2023-2024 season.

Bailey did not play in any games, but the school said "his presence and energy were felt deeply."

What they're saying:

"He chose Prairie View A&M to be closer to home, and in doing so, became an unforgettable part of our campus family. Though his time at PVAMU was brief, the impact he made will resonate for years to come," wrote Prairie View A&M in a post. "We honor and remember Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey not only for his potential and promise but for the way he lived—with purpose, humor, humility, and heart."