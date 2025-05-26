Red Oak man arrested and charged with murder after his mother was fatally shot

article

The Brief A 58-year-old Red Oak woman, Stephanie Easter, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Her 20-year-old son, Dwight Xavier Jones Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with her death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Ridge Oak Drive in Red Oak following a report of a deceased individual on Sunday around 12:05 p.m.

What we know:

When deputies arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman, Stephanie Easter, from Red Oak, Texas, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was promptly initiated by the Criminal Investigations Division, where, based on evidence collected from the scene, investigators developed probable cause to charge the victim’s biological son, Dwight Xavier Jones Jr., a 20-year-old, with murder in connection with the shooting death.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center, where he is awaiting arraignment.

What's next:

This case remains open and active. Investigators are continuing to follow up on all aspects of the case, and additional updates will be provided as necessary.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that may assist in this case is strongly encouraged to contact Case Agent Jeremiah Banks with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 972.825.4929.