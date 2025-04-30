Red Oak 11th grader dies after being hit by vehicle on I-35

article

The Brief A Red Oak High School 11th grader died after being hit by a vehicle on I-35 on Monday night. The teen was crossing with friends and lost one of his shoes. He went back to get his shoe when he was hit by the vehicle.



A Red Oak teen died on Monday night while trying to cross I-35 E, Red Oak Police say. The teen was an 11th grader at Red Oak High School.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officials say the teen was trying to cross N I-35 East to West just after 9:30 p.m. with some friends when he made it to the Jersey barrier, jumped it, and crossed the southbound lanes.

He lost one of his Crocs (shoes) and went back to get it. A car in the number one lane of the highway hit him.

Police say the driver tried to avoid hitting the teen, but was unsuccessful. The teen died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and say that the driver did not show any signs of intoxication or impairment.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the teen.

What's next:

The Red Oak Police Department is conducting an investigation and reconstructing the scene of the accident for further investigations, and no charges are anticipated at this time.

The Red Oak Independent School District is preparing with counseling staff to address this death within the school district.