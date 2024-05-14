Red Lobster reportedly closing dozens of US restaurants: See the closure list

article

Red Lobster abruptly closed at least 48 locations across the U.S. as the seafood restaurant chain faces financial trouble , according to a leading restaurant liquidator.

Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced on Monday that it’s holding online auctions for select Red Lobster restaurants closing in 21 states. The auctions, which include fixtures, furniture, and equipment, run through Thursday, May 16 .

Red Lobster did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but TAGeX Brands noted that the current Red Lobster event is "the largest restaurant equipment auction ever."

The liquidator said each auction is a "winner takes all" scenario, meaning each winning bidder will receive the entire contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on.

Here’s what to know:

Red Lobster closures

According to TAGeX Brands' online auction page, at least five Red Lobster locations are closing in both California and Florida, while four are closing in both Maryland and Colorado.

Three restaurants are closing in Georgia, New York, Texas and Virginia, according to the online auction page.

Other states with listed closures include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois , Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In Illinois, the mayor of Danville posted about a sudden closure of the city’s Red Lobster.

"I was just notified by one of our local Red Lobster managers that after 31 years of serving our community, without notice, their parent company laid off the entire crew and closed the restaurant effective immediately," Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. wrote Monday on Facebook.

"This is despite the fact that they were rated number 15 out of over 600 stores for customer service & satisfaction last year," he added. "To our local Red Lobster family, THANK YOU for serving us so well & being the place we all went to for special occasions. Our prayers are with you and we're here to help in any way we can."

List: Red Lobster closings based on auction location

Alabama

Auburn

Decatur

California

Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Colorado

Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Florida

Altamonte Springs

Gainseville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

Georgia

Athens

Roswell

Dublin

Idaho

Lewiston

Illinois

Bloomingdale

Danville

Indiana

Indianapolis

Elkhart

Iowa

Council Bluffs

Waterloo

Maryland

Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

Michigan

Fort Gratiot

Mississippi

D'lberville

New York

Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

New Jersey

Ledgewood

North Dakota

Grand Forks

Oklahoma

Lawton

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Texas

Lake Jackson

Longview

San Antonio

Virginia

Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

Washington

Silverdale

Wisconsin

Wauwatosa

La Crosse

LINK: Click here for a list of Red Lobster closures by state on TAGeX Brands auction information page.

Red Lobster reportedly considers Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Red Lobster, which is owned by seafood supplier Thai Union, has reportedly been facing financial trouble. Last month, it was reported that Red Lobster was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – although the chain has not confirmed this.

The report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions, said Red Lobster was weighing bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs.

The outlet reported that the seafood restaurant chain was being advised by law firm King & Spalding on the subject, and that discussions about restructuring have been ongoing, and no final decisions have been made about a bankruptcy filing.

By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company could continue to operate while it works with creditors and investors to put in place a debt reduction plan that would allow it to head into the future on a better financial footing.

Red Lobster has more than 700 locations worldwide, according to its website.

The potential bankruptcy news came after Red Lobster’s "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" fiasco, in which the chain made the normally-limited promotion a permanent offering in June 2023.

The updated Red Lobster promotion allowed customers to enjoy unlimited servings of shrimp for just $20, including the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The affordability and appeal of the endless shrimp deal led to a significant increase in customer traffic, but not enough to offset the costs.

In November, Red Lobster disclosed substantial financial setbacks in its third-quarter financial reports, showing an operating loss of $11 million and said the losses were primarily due to the low pricing of the "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" promotion.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. FOX Business contributed.