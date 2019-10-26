Red Cross sets up emergency financial assistance program for North Texas tornado victims

article

The Red Cross will provide emergency financial assistance for eligible households that received major damage or were destroyed by Sunday’s tornadoes.

North Texans can apply for $450 to support their emergency needs.

Those seeking the emergency assistance are asked to visit an Assistance Center to fill out their applications.

The Red Cross Assistance Center is located at the Richardson Senior Center, 820 W. Arapaho #100, and there is also a multi-agency resource center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 9509 Midway Road in Dallas.

The Red Cross is set to give this emergency financial assistance to hundreds of North Texan residents in order to help them “replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs or support other immediate needs.”

To qualify for emergency assistance, heads of household may be asked to verify their identity and residency. Documentation to validate identity can include U.S. or foreign passport, government issued driver’s license or ID, permanent resident card or consular identification. Documents to validate proof of residence can include a deed, a mortgage statement, a lease or rental agreement, on property letterhead, signed by landlord, a monthly utility bill or bank statement, dated between July 1, 2019 and October 20, 2019, or an official document such as mail from a child’s school or vehicle insurance card, dated between July 1, 2019 and October 20, 2019.

Other assistance, including cleaning supplies, food, and health and mental health support, is also being provided by the Red Cross.