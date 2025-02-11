Red Cross hoping to rebuild blood supply after disastrous January

article

The Brief Snow, wildfires and the flu impacted blood donations during the month of January. The Red Cross is offering donors a $15 e-gift card as an incentive to try to rebuild the blood supply in February. For a list of upcoming blood drives in North Texas, visit www.redcrossblood.org.



The American Red Cross needs help rebuilding its blood supply after a difficult month where donations were impacted by the winter weather, wildfires, and the flu season.

Blood donations drop in January

The Red Cross said thousands of blood donations were canceled in January.

"Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of blood drives have been canceled and more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected due to severe winter weather and wildfires," the organization said in a news release. "As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives."

Flu and other winter illnesses often force people to cancel their scheduled appointments this time of year.

All of this combined has impacted the nation’s blood supply.

What you can do:

The Red Coss is encouraging people to step up their donations in February to help rebuild the supply.

As a way of saying thank you, the organization will give all February donors a $15 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be made online or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

For more details or a list of upcoming blood drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org.